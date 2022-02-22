LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin hosted a question and answer session Tuesday aimed at helping people learn more about a new rule that affects all pet owners. The City of Lufkin has voted for a clearer ban on animal tethering and The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County helped host an informational session at The Kurth Memorial Library.

After March 1, canine tethering will not be allowed within the Lufkin city limits, making the state law more enforceable. Lufkin officials say they do not want to give out citations to anyone and want everyone to understand the law.

“The state law rather, was difficult to enforce and basically set out specific guidelines for when people can tether. So, the State’s law was not truly anti-tethering even though that was the intention. So, the City did pass an ordinance and right now we are in what we consider our educational phase,” said City of Lufkin Communication Director, Jessica Pebsworth. “So, whenever people do report that a dog is tethered in a yard, animal control or a police offer will go out and educate the dog owner.”

Lufkin Animal Services and the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County came together to discuss the law with the community and provide resources to fence animals for people who may need it.

“Our new city ordinance prohibits any form of tethering, period. Whereas, state law allows you to still tether an animal but you cannot use a chain. You have to use some other form of tethering material such as a cable or another type of tie-out. Our ordinance completely prohibits it. We decided to follow suit with many other Texas cities that are already doing this for some time. Again, the purpose of doing this is to protect public safety and also prevent neglect from happening up front,” said Director of Lufkin Animal Services, Aaron Ramsey.

Lufkin officials say to stay in compliance with the city ordinance, animals must only be temporarily tethered as long as the owner is accompanying the animal. Violating this new city ordinance is considered a Class C Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500. If you see any animal illegally tethered, you can report it to the City of Lufkin at 936-633-0356.