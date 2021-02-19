City of Lufkin loses power at four water wells, asks residents to check for leaks

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) The City of Lufkin is working to restore electricity at four water wells after a tree falls across a power line.

This leaves the city with four wells that are up and running as officials try to make repairs to several leaks and a water main break on Wilson Avenue.

ONCOR has been working overnight to restore power to these wells.

Water leaks have been reported on the following streets:

• FM 841

• O’Quinn Avenue

• Abney Street

• Shadybrook Lane

• Treadwell Avenue

• Williams Street

• Kiln Avenue

• Joplin Street

• California Boulevard

• Herndon Street

• Sayers Street

• Hosea Dolphus Sr. Avenue

• First Street

• Moore Avenue

The city also reports that 10 families have called to ask their water be shut off at the meter, because these homeowners are afraid they have broken pipes that will leak once water is flowing again.

A boil water notice remains in effect.

Lufkin city leaders urge residents to continue checking their houses and businesses for leaks. If you find one and can not get your water shut off, you can call 936-633-0357 for help.