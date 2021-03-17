City of Lufkin says ‘deadbeat’ health insurance companies owe them $1.3 million, jeopardizing EMS services

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin says they may soon have to reevaluate how emergency medical services are delivered because of what they call “deadbeat” insurance companies.

To date, the city says health insurance companies owe them $1.3 million. Of that total $891,000 is 181 days past due, and $190,000 is 365 days past due.

“The absence of payments and excessively low, late payment after a lengthy appeals process is jeopardizing the future of EMS in Angelina County,” City Manager Bruce Green said.

According to a release from the city of Lufkin, they typically see 38% of what they bill for emergency medical services, which is better than the overall average for other cities which falls around 34%.

“The insurance companies have a number of different explanations that amount to nothing but bureaucratic excuses,” Green said. “For example, Blue Cross Blue Shield requires prior authorization for emergency transport. How are you supposed to do that when responding to a 911 call?”

The Lufkin Fire Department currently responds to emergency medical calls from all of Angelina County. Their firefighters are also certified paramedics. According to the city, that care comes at a cost.

“We are now approaching the inability of covering that cost,” Green said. “The longer this continues, the greater the threat to emergency medical care in Angelina County.”

If insurance companies refuse or delay financial responsibility, the matter will likely land in the hands of the city council.

“Ultimately city council would decide how we address this issue going forward,” Green said. “We like the fact that when you call 911, a Lufkin firefighter/paramedic arrives at your door. We believe they provide the best emergency care available anywhere. These deadbeat insurance companies are making it difficult to continue that quality of care to all of Angelina County.”

The city provided a list of what they call their “top offenders” (as of March 17):