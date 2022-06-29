LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin enacted a burn ban on Wednesday, that is to be in effect for at least 60 days.

According to Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody, even though both the City of Lufkin and Angelina County are currently under burn bans, the city has received permission to move forward with their display.

By city ordinance, private fireworks are illegal in Lufkin city limits and carry a fine of up to $500.

Moody does however, encourage the public to come to the city’s fireworks display set to take place on Monday at the Ellen Trout Zoo.

“To provide this display will take a lot of preparation,” Moody said. “There will be extra firefighters on duty at the zoo with all the necessary apparatus to extinguish the fires that invariably arise.”

The gates will open at 3 p.m. with food trucks, games and vendors available by 5 p.m., and the fireworks show is expected to start around 9 p.m.

Free parking and a shuttle service will be available from Lufkin High School starting at 5 p.m., and police are expected to close a portion of north Loop 287 from U.S. 59 north to U.S. 69 north from 8 p.m. until the fireworks show is over.

“Please go out and enjoy this display and do not try to do your own display,” Moody said. “The danger of causing a large wildfire is too high. Have fun but be safe.”