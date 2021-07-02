City of Lufkin to recommend officials create county-wide paramedic services, due to longer response times

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin announced on Friday they are recommending for Angelina County and their municipalities to be in charge of their emergency medical services outside of city limits from January 2022.

Lufkin City Council will be notified of the suggestion on Aug. 3.

Currently, the City of Lufkin Fire Department responds to EMS calls in Angelina County.

It takes 30 minutes for paramedics to get to Zavalla from a fire station in Lufkin. In a cardiac arrest, 30 minutes is six times the required response window of five minutes for resuscitation, mentioned Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody.

“In my 27-year career, I’ve never seen a cardiac arrest successfully resuscitated in Zavalla or anywhere

south of Huntington,” Moody said. “Those calls are survivable if Angelina County had an ambulance

service with stations strategically placed throughout the county.”

EMS can spend 45-50 minutes on the road when they are called to emergencies on the outskirts of the county.

The Lufkin City Manager, Bruce Green, said the city is bringing up this issue because it takes first responders a longer time to respond and there is a financial deficit for EMS services.

“Growing deficits are a reality, but they are not our first concern,” Green said. “Our paramedics and

emergency medical technicians provide excellent care once they arrive on a scene, but, due solely to the

distance, it is not infrequent that one of our ambulances arrives on a scene where a patient should

already have been at a hospital.”

Lufkin officials also believe if Angelina County worked with private ambulances and designated locations across the county, this would also help trauma patients.

Paramedics mention the “Golden Hour” when they treat trauma calls. This means a patient should get medical care within an hour before experiencing a serious outcome.

“In the case of a bad wreck in Zavalla, the ‘Golden Hour’ is taken up in response time alone. That means

before we even figure in extricating and stabilizing someone for transport, their hour is up,” Moody said. “Whereas if the county had an ambulance and extrication team down there, the person is going to have

a much better outcome.”

Another issue that was brought up by city officials is having enough paramedics to treat patients in the area.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends a city like Lufkin with a population of approximately 40,000 to have an EMS crew of 21 people. The Lufkin Fire Department has 19 individuals on their team that serve the county and city, which is home to about 100,000 people.

“The county has grown to such a size that with the manpower we have, we are not able to provide

coverage for the county and the city at the same time without greatly increasing the number of

personnel in the department,” Moody said.

At times, it can take 2.5 hours before the fire department can respond to another call. This is when they go out to emergencies in the south part of the county. This also creates a situation where there are not enough paramedics to respond to structure fires in Lufkin.

“For that two and a half hours, the engine at that fire station has no firefighters,” Moody said. “The

people on the ambulance are the firefighters on the engine. We have no reserve force.”

Another viable option for the county would be to eventually establish an emergency services district as

nearly 100 counties across the state have already done including Sabine, Houston, Rusk, Jasper, Tyler

and Smith counties.

Green added he made the announcement to give the county ample time to prepare for the changes.

“By providing advanced notice, the county will have plenty of time to arrange emergency medical

services through a private company, or to establish an Emergency Services District to provide services

throughout the county,” Green said.

The city also mentioned they are willing to collaborate with Angelina County during the transition.