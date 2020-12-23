City of Marshall begins work on Parker Creek

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall is working on a series of projects as part of their 2019 citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall plan. The first of these, the Parker Creek Project, is underway.

The purpose of the project is to excavate and remove all sediment and silt, providing infrastructure benefits and enhancing the appearance of the city.

Director of Public Works and City Engineer Eric Powell said that Parker Creek carries a significant amount of storm water during severe weather.

“This was identified as a key project in our Mobilize Marshall plan for storm water management and control,” Powell said. “This project is a maintenance effort in this reach of Parker Creek.”

Parker Creek is located between Highway 80 (E. Grand Ave.) and Highway 59 (East End Blvd South).