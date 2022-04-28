MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The City Council of Marshall will be considering the implementation of a curfew for minors under the age of 17 at Thursday’s regular meeting.

According to the city council meeting agenda, the ordinance is being considered as a measure to reduce juvenile-related crime, meaning crime in which juveniles are participating and crime in which juveniles are the victims of older perpetrators. This would put a penalty against anyone under the age of 17 for being out past allotted hours without a legitimate reason.

The ordinance would restrict minors from lingering in public places from the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, exceptions to the ordinance have been drafted as well and are listed as follows:

Minors can be exempt from penalties under the ordinance if they are:

Accompanied by a parent

On an errand at the direction of their parent and are using a direct route

In a motor vehicle involved in interstate travel

Engaged in an employment activity, including but not limited to newspaper delivery, and are using a direct route

Involved in an emergency

On the sidewalk abutting their residence or abutting the residence of a next-door neighbor if the neighbor did not complain to the police officer about their presence

Attending an official school or religious activity or returning home by a direct route from an official school or religious activity

Exercising First Amendment rights protected by the United States Constitution, such as the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech and the right of assembly

Married or had been married or had disabilities of minority removed in accordance with V.T.C.A., Family Code § 31.001 et seq.

If the minor does not provide a reason that matches one of the aforementioned exemptions, under the ordinance, they will be penalized and subject to a fine of no more than $500.