City of Marshall declares local state of emergency due to lack of water

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall declared a local state of emergency due not having water.

The order directs that all restaurants within the city limits use disposable paper plates, utensils and cups to conserve water, unless the business has an on-site filtration system.

The city has also ordered that all car washes within the city limits must cease operation until further order.

If the orders aren’t followed the city can issue a fine of up to $1,000.

Unless extended by the city, the order will expire the seventh day after issuance, being March 1, 2021.

Residents are asked to contact the Public Works Department at (903) 935-4487 if they see a water leak, or if your home or business is experiencing no water or low water pressure.

As of Monday, the city of Marshall will remain under a city-wide boil water notice as a precautionary measure per the State of Texas Commission. Residents need to continue boiling water vigorously for two minutes before consumption.

The city asked that those with water assist other citizens in need and to conserve water and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.