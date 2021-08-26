City of Marshall gears up for downtown revitalization with grant from Lowe’s

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall has shared plans to revitalize their downtown with money from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program.

In July, Marshall was named one of 100 hometowns chosen to receive a grant from Lowe’s. The 100 Hometowns initiative invited people to nominate their hometown projects in need of some help.

The city will begin work on the site where the Perkins building once sat. The open space will be turned into “a space that everyone can enjoy including adults, teens, and young children.”

A rendering of the future look of the pocket park was shared as well. The drawing gives a general idea, but a statement from the city said it is not intended to directly reflect the final look.

They intend to finish the project by October, fulfilling a prioritized Mobilize Marshall objective.