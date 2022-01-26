MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice in Marshall was lifted on Wednesday.

The notice was affecting residents in the 1300 block of Pinecrest and from Bell St. East to Highway 59.

The city of Marshall said, “water quality has been assured to be safe for consumption on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.”

City officials first notified residents of the boil water notice on Jan. 23 because crews were repairing a 16″ water main.

“According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria. On Sunday, January 23, 2022, the City of Marshall experienced low distribution pressure requiring a Boil Water Notice by TCEQ,” said the city.