City of Marshall lifts boil water notice for Charlotte and Fair Street residents

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- The city of Marshall lifted a boil water notice on Thursday.

The notice was issued for the Charlotte and Fair street area. However, the water has been tested and it is safe to use now.

After a 10-foot section of a water main was replaced on April 16, the City of Marshall Public Works Department had to issue a boil water notice to follow requirements from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The same day the city saw low distribution pressure and water outages.

“According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, a Boil Water Notice is used as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with harmful bacteria,” said the City of Marshall.

Another boil water notice is still in effect in the city. This impacts people in the following areas: