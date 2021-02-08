City of Marshall presented with $100,000 check for new Pet Adoption Center

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- The city of Marshall received $100,000 from the Friends of Marshall Animals organization.

According to the city, these funds were presented on Feb. 4 for the construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

This check is expected to be one of many due to a previous commitment to raise $450,000 from private donors to fund the new building.

Private donors, FOMA officers and community members helped provide this donation through financial gifts or assisting with fundraising.

Tax deductible contributions may be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671, and at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org or by visiting their Facebook page.