MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Oktoberfest is coming to Marshall on Oct. 21 to celebrate German culture.

The Marshall Symphony League and the City of Marshall have collaborated to bring a day of family-friendly fun; including music, food and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Downtown Marshall.