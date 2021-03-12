City of Marshall working on Travis St. water main replacement, single-lane traffic to be expected

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- The city of Marshall announced it is working on its Travis Street Water Main Replacement Project.

This is a part of their Mobilize Marshall plan.

The project includes replacing one of the city’s oldest water distribution line.

On Thursday, crews began their excavation work. The line is also being installed near Poag St. and S. Alamo Blvd.

There will also be single lane traffic as crews continue to work daily.

“The Travis Street Water Main Project is essential for the City of Marshall as it fulfills one of Mobilize Marshall’s goals. This project provides crucial utility infrastructure benefits for our city,” the city said.