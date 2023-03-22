MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – It was a big day for Mineola as several city officials made the trip to Austin for the event in front of the State Legislature.

“To be recognized with our senator and representative down in front of other senators and representatives, and it put Mineola in their mouth and in their ears,” said Owen Tiner, director marketing and tourism for the City of Mineola.

Tiner said the city was there to be recognized for their 150th anniversary.

“Now therefore be it resolved that the 88th legislature of the State of Texas hereby commemorate the 150th anniversary of the City of Mineola,” said Patsy Spaw, senate secretary.

A proclamation was read on the house floor first by representative Cole Hefner, who talked out the history of the town.

“A rich history as they worked to build an even brighter future, the people of Mineola are justifiably proud of their community, and it’s indeed a pleasure to honor their contributions to the story of the Lone Star State,” said Hefner.

Mineola native Senator Bryan Hughes shared his love for his hometown and their popular attractions.

“Some of the things we are known for that we are proud of the Mineola nature preserve, 3,000 acres along the Sabine River, it’s a beautiful park owned by the city, it’s a major attraction for us,” said Hughes.

Tiner says having Senator Hughes recognize them was a special touch to the day and all the help they received from Hughes aide Holly Gray from Tyler, made it even better.