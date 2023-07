NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A new face will be in the courtroom after the City of Nacogdoches appointed a new city attorney.

On Tuesday night Jerry Baker was unanimously appointed City Attorney during the Nacogdoches City Council meeting.

Baker currently works as a litigation attorney in Austin. In the past, he has also worked as an attorney here in East Texas and served in the marine corps.

Baker replaces Steven Kirkland who had served in the position since 2021.