NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has approved sign-on bonuses for both police officers and dispatchers.

New officers will receive a sign-on bonus of $5,000 and dispatchers will receive $3,000. Sergeant Brett Ayres said earlier this month the department was down 12 officers, which is the equivalent to an entire shift.

“We are constantly out there trying to find recruits or officers that want to transfer to our department,” Ayres said.

To qualify for the officer position, Ayres said applicants must be at least 21-years-old, have no felony record and cannot have certain misdemeanors. Those that meet the requirements and pass the entry exam will be sent to the police academy.

“All of our officers are highly invested in this community,” Ayres said. “We just want to make it a safe and happy place to live.”