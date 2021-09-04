City of Nacogdoches issues boil water notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches issues a boil water notice after a loss of pressure and a line break.

Residents and businesses in the areas of West Seale Street to Fredonia and Esther Street to Lenwood will have to boil their water prior to consumption including the following:

  • Washing hands and face
  • Brushing Teeth
  • Drinking

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow these directions.

There was a 6-inch line that had a hole in the top at 2223 Hollywood Street near the Lenwood Drive intersection.

Except for the immediate area of the break, customers’ water was restored by 6:00pm on Friday, September 3, 2021. The remaining customers in the immediate area of the break had water restored by 8:00pm on Friday, September 3, 2021. 

Samples have been sent to the lab and we are awaiting test results. Once the results come back clear, a formal rescinding will be issued.

