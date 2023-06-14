NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches said they will be removing the ‘inoperable’ tornado sirens throughout the town.

Starting this week, contractors will begin removing aged and inoperable tornado sirens throughout the town of Nacogdoches, according to Nacogdoches Public Information Officer Kevin Meyer. Meyer said many of these sirens have been out of order for a while and are unrepairable due to the lack of replacement parts as well as the age of the units that exceed 20 years in some cases.

Meyer said that the system does not provide an effective warning for Nacogdoches residents and the removal of these sirens will not put residents in any additional risk of danger in the event of severe weather.

The release stated that, “residents are encouraged to sign up for the NacWise alert system,” to receive the most timely updates in severe weather situations. The NacWise system has been in place for several years as the city has been preparing to transition away from the siren system completely. Meyer said the new system allows residents to opt in to receive alerts straight to their cell phones and/or land line in the case of severe weather.

To sign up for the NacWise System alerts during severe weather, click here.