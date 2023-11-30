NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — The City of New London has issued a boil water notice on Wednesday.

“Due to conditions which occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption,” said New London officials.

In a release, officials advise people to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil and then let it boil for an additional two minutes to destroy all harmful bacteria. People are also encouraged to purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.

Officials said they will notify the public once the boil notice has been lifted.

The public may contact Vicki Gerhardt at New London City Hall at 903-895-4466 or James Boggus, Director of Public Works at 903-987-0292.