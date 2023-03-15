OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The city of Overton issued a boil water notice on Wednesday.

Officials said they are doing this because they were repairing a water leak, and this caused low water pressure.

People need to boil all of their water before they consume it through washing their hands/face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems need to be extra cautious.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” the city of Overton said.

People can also buy bottled water to use during the notice.

Officials will share more information once the boil water notice has been lifted.