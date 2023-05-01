PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The intersection of Glenwood Drive and Lakeshore Drive will be closed on May 2 along with part of South Royall Street which is closed all week, officials said.

According to authorities, the closure at Glenwood Drive and Lakeshore Drive is scheduled to last until noon as utilities are repaired in the area. A Facebook post from Palestine Police Department said the section of South Royall Street that is closed is from East Brazos Street to East Colorado Street.

“Just a friendly heads up , we’re sharing tomorrow’s road closures that might affect your daily plans , so you can prepare ahead and dodge any unwanted stress or hassle. We know these closures can be bothersome, but by keeping you in the loop, we hope to lessen any trouble they might bring.” Palestine Police Department

Officials added that there is a chance that there will be temporary water outages in the area of Glenwood Drive and Lakeshore Drive.