PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The City of Palestine announced a water outage in some parts of the city for Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the water outage will occur on East Park Ave from Lakeview Ave to East Neches Street on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until repairs can be completed.

Officials said if the public has any questions or concerns to contact public works at 903-731-8423.