PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Palestine has allocated $10 million to help beautify the downtown area. They are holding meetings to hear concerns and communicate with businesses and residents.

“So we are looking at doing all the utilities upgrades, sewer, water, storm drains, gas, electric, everything,” said Kevin Olson, Palestine Director of Public Works.

It was an open forum for all to voice their opinions. The room was filled with city officials, business owners and community members.

“The big concern with the downtown business community is accessibility during construction. They don’t want to be closed for an extended period of time, they want their customers to be able to get to their stores safely, but conveniently think it will be bad if they had to park two to three blocks away,” says Olson.

Officials are trying to make sure no one will have to close or lose business.

“We are trying to make sure that we take things in little sections as we are doing this so that we won’t interrupt the business, because they are very vital to our community, and we want to make sure that they can continue to be able to not have any interrupted business,” said Krissy Clark, District 5 City Council Representative.

The hope for the revitalization plan is to bring more tourists to Palestine. During the peak of COVID-19, they saw an increase in tourists coming to visit the downtown area. Now, as they are beautifying they hope that will attract even more people.

“We are able to preserve our history, because it’s so unique and it is so interesting, and I think that once people are able to visit more and learn more about our history, they will also come to appreciate it,” said Clark.

Supply issues are another concern. The cost for building materials have gone up and are taking longer to come in. The City of Palestine will hold one more townhall meeting on Thursday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m. on the downtown revitalization plans.