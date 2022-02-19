PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The residents of Palestine and around the area, gathered downtown to shop the Mardi Gras sales and attend the Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

The parade began at 5:30 p.m. and was hosted by Mystics of Time Krewe. It started at the Anderson County Courthouse and made its way through the streets of Palestine all the way to the Vistors Center and Farmers Market.

This year’s Mardi Gras celebration was hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. The previous Mardi Gras celebrations were hosted by Palestine Main Street. Both the activities and parade were cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“‘Laissez les bons moments rouler sur la rue principale.’ Let the good times roll on Main Street,” said Heather Chancellor, the Chamber’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are just so excited to help bring this back. It’s tradition, it’s fun for families, the pageantry, the food and of course the beads!”