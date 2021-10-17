City of Palestine has city-wide picnic to celebrate 175 years as a community

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Residents of the city of Palestine had fun under the sun on Sunday by hosting their city-wide community picnic at Reagan Park.

Everyone in the area was welcome to join and was encouraged to bring friends and family.

The picnic was to celebrate 175 years for the Palestine community.

Some families packed a lunch for the day, but food trucks were also available as well as plenty of space for the children to play.

Organizers of the event said they were very satisfied with this year’s turnout.

“To me it’s just wonderful,” Teresa Herrera, the city manager of Palestine said. “It shows that we are working as a community and we do want to be inclusive. It’s great, you know you always have that fear that no one will come out and we will just be here by ourselves, but we had great participation which is excellent.”

Herrera added they had been brainstorming on ways to bring the community together for the last year and hope to make the city-wide picnic an annual event.