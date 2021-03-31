City of Palestine holds fundraiser for employee who was fatally shot

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas community is coming together to support the family of a local city employee who was shot and killed March 20.

28-year-old Dustin Rodgers was driving with his wife and children inside a truck around Spring Street in Palestine when he and his son were shot.

Rodgers had an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. His 6-year-old child in the backseat had an apparent gunshot wound to the foot.

His son was treated and released from the hospital, but Dustin Rodgers passed away.

Now, people who worked with Rodgers at the city have stepped up to support his family.

On Friday, April 9, the city will be selling BBQ plates for $10 each. They will be set up at Reagan Park and will sell until they run out.

“When you see people coming together, and when they’re coming together as a community, it shows the love and support that you have,” Parks and Recreation Director Patsy Smith said. “Because you don’t see a lot of it these days, so when you start seeing it back, it’s a good feeling.”

Those who want to donate to the family can do so by contacting the city of Palestine. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family with a current goal of $12,000. As of Wednesday night, they have raised $11,295.

“Even though we will never understand how something like this could happen in our hometown, all we can do is come together and help Dustin’s family,” stated a post on the GoFundMe.