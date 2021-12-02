City of Palestine issues boil water notice for some residents

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine issued a boil water notice on Thursday for some residents.
The notice is impacting the 100 to 500 blocks of Avenue A as well as East Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A and North Sycamore from E. Main to Avenue A.
East Texans should boil the water before using it or disinfect it.
The city shared the following tips about boiling water:
When boiling water, make sure to heat, and bring the water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.
Turn off the heat, and let the water cool.
To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover.
