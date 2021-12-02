City of Palestine issues boil water notice for some residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil_water_mgn_20150327024545

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine issued a boil water notice on Thursday for some residents.

The notice is impacting the 100 to 500 blocks of Avenue A as well as East Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A and North Sycamore from E. Main to Avenue A.

East Texans should boil the water before using it or disinfect it.

The city shared the following tips about boiling water:

When boiling water, make sure to heat, and bring the water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

Turn off the heat, and let the water cool.

To store, pour the water into a sanitized container with a cover.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51