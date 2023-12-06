PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Two streets in Palestine are in a boil water notice and have been closed off for through traffic until repairs have been completed.

According to a release, a boil water notice has been issued on Wednesday for:

Hamlett Street – from Dailey Street to Palestine Avenue

Future Street – from Hamlett Street to Saltworks Road

City officials advice residents to bring their water to a vigorous rolling boil and then boil it for an additional two minutes to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria.