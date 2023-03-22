PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine announced on Wednesday they are mourning the death of District 3 council member and Mayor Pro Tem Vicky Chivers.

The city said that Chivers passed on Tuesday, and had served as council member for District 3 since 2002.

“Ms. Chivers been a constant in our city government for more than 20 years and a pillar in the community,” Mayor Justin Florence said. “Not only have we lost a great city and community leader, but we have lost a sister, mother, cousin, mentor and friend. We have truly suffered a great loss and the reality has not set in. On behalf of the City of Palestine and the Florence family, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family.”

Plans for a service are expected to be announced soon, according to the city, and the city council will meet within the next 10 days to call for a special election in November 2023 for the District 3 vacancy.

“Her leadership, mentorship and guidance will be greatly missed,” the city said.