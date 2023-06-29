PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — The City of Palestine held the official ceremony swearing in their first Black mayor, Mitchell Jordan, on Thursday.

“I’m feeling truly blessed. It’s amazing, words can’t explain it,” said Mayor Mitchell Jordan.

It’s been a long journey for the new mayor. After running three times, he finally won this year in an intense run-off. He pulled 54.25% of the vote.

“After the second time he was thinking about giving up, but just like I told him no one strikes out with two swings, you have to get that third swing,” said Mayor Jordan’s older brother, Kenneth Jordan.

Mayor Jordan believes this was God’s plan.

“The endorsement of God, the endorsement of your family, and the endorsement from the community and we sealed the deal tonight,” said Mayor Jordan.

He believes the racial gap still exists and will tackle it by centering around the need for continued diversity in their city.

“My goal is to reach out and push diversity. Diversity is key. I think diversity is the key to success. I want to bring in a voice for those who don’t have a voice or the voiceless,“ said Mayor Jordan.

Jordan said he is inspired by his mother’s resilience.

She was the first Black woman in Palestine to hold an office job and sadly the victim of hate crimes.

“I know my mother would be very proud of him. She laid the foundation for us to do a lot of what we do in the community,” said Kenneth Jordan.

He also added that he will strive to push Palestine forward in all issues like education during his term.

“All of the other programs in other cities that we don’t have here and that was one of the main things that brought my attention to him was about literacy in education to children,” said Jones.

After being officially sworn in, he is ready to move forward in the right direction and continue to make history.

“Ready to put that past in the past and look towards the future,” said Mayor Jordan.

State Representative Cody Harris and the Tyler chapter of the NAACP sent Mitchell a letter congratulating him for his accomplishment.