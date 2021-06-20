City of Palestine to spray for mosquitos

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of Palestine will be spraying for mosquitos on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The city will be spraying two areas, Area 1 and Area 5. Area 1 consists of West Spring Street at Carolina Street, east to Brushy Creek Road and West Kolstad Street. Area 1 also consists of North Jackson and North Link Streets.

Area 5 encompasses Highway 155 North to Gardner Street and East to North Loop 256. Area 5 is bounded to the south by East Park Street.