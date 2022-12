PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After 44 years of serving the City of Pittsburg, attorney Michael P. “Mike” Setty is retiring.

According to a press release, a ceremony will be held on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. “to honor his dedication to Pittsburg.”

The ceremony will be held at the Pittsburg City Hall and the press release said Setty will be presented with a plaque as a thank you from the city council and staff for his years of service.

The event is open to the public, and drinks and snacks will be served.