RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The City of Rusk has issued a boil water notice for some residents who live east of the Cherokee Animal Clinic on 665 East Johnson Drive.

Officials made this announcement due to a water main break. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is requiring the city to inform residents.

Those who are being affected live on the following streets: East Johnson Drive, Bagley, Gambrell, Nelson, Marshall, King, Sherman, Parrish, Academy, Pine, Crystal Avenue, Julie Circle, Fire Tower, Twisted Oaks, Briar Bend, Tower Drive, Fairview, White, Daniels, Euclid North of Golfcrest, Golfcrest, Birmingham Forest and County Road 1201.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source,” said city officials.

Authorities will let people know when they no longer need to boil their water.

If you have questions call 903-683-2321 or City Hall at 903-683-2213.