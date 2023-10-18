RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The city of Rusk is under a boil water notice as of Wednesday afternoon.

The notice includes customers in the Highway 69 corridor from McDonald’s south to Loop 343, including intersecting streets east and west of Highway 69.

“If you did not lose water pressure this morning, then you do not need to boil your water,” according to a notice from the city.

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before using. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes.

The city did not give an estimated date the notice could be lifted, but said they would notify customers when water is safe for consumption.

People can direct their questions to Utilities Director Thomas Thompson at 903-683-2321 or City Hall at 903-683-2213.