SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The city of San Augustine said on Wednesday they are under a boil water notice.

The city said in a release there is a major leak on an eight-inch line on Highway 96, and as of 10 a.m., there are three known leak locations crews are working on.

“The crews plan to split out and work on them simultaneously,” officials said. “Doing so will help to keep pressure off of the hospital tank and to get the tank on Highway 96 back up. They are working as quickly and efficiently as possible to get the situation under control.”

The city is under a boil water notice due to low pressure while repairs are underway.