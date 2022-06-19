TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The Troup Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the city’s 150 year anniversary by selling banners to support the town that was founded in 1872.

The purchase of the banner includes a picture with the banner, a spotlight on the Troup Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and a banner to keep after the celebration.

Each banner is $100. To purchase a banner, contact Kristi Martin at 903-279-5776 and include a name, phone number and payment method of a check or cash.

History of Troup

Troup lies within Smith and Cherokee counties and the community was created during the railroad boom. The city started as a railroad town, when the international railroad company opened the Palestine-Troup line in 1872.

In 1873, the town was mapped out and a post office called Zavala opened the same year, with the town initially taking that name.

In In 1877, the name of the post office and city was changed to Troup.