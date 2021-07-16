City of Troup to receive more than $500,000, seeking public opinion for funding plan

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The city of Troup is estimated to receive $506,474,48 from the American Recue Plan Act and will hold a city council meeting on July 19 to discuss possible uses of the funding.

During the meeting, the city council will give feedback regarding potential ideas. There will be three tiers of priorities of projects that will be likely considered in the future. To view the entire presentation, click here: American Rescue Plan Presentation

In order to offer a suggestion of how Troup should use the estimated $506,474.48, people will have to fill out this form and return it to troupadmin@trouptx.com.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides $350 billion total funding including $19.5 billion for Non-entitlement units, such as Troup, in the United States. Non-entitlement Units are generally cities and counties with less than 50,000 population.

The funding was given to Troup by the U.S. Department of Treasury as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic the result of the economic downturn. Because Troup is a Non-Entitlement City, Troup’s funding does not come directly from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, but first is sent to the State of Texas who then distributes the funds through the Texas Department of Emergency Management.