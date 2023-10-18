TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Pollard Park is set to open to the public on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. with a grand opening hosted by the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department after completing recent renovations.
The park, located at 710 East Amherst Drive, was funded by the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Capital Improvements fund for its renovations. A grant was also received by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) 2022 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands program for use towards the purchase of a piece of inclusive playground equipment.
New and improved features at Pollard Park will include:
- New basketball courts
- Renovated tennis court
- Dedicated pickleball courts
- New playground and inclusive playground features
- Sidewalk connections throughout the park
- New benches
- New picnic tables
- New fenced dog area
- Practice field
- Football field
- Renovated restrooms
- New art mural
- Renovated parking lot
The City of Tyler encourages the general public to come celebrate the event at the grand opening. For more information on Tyler Parks visit their website.