TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Pollard Park is set to open to the public on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. with a grand opening hosted by the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department after completing recent renovations.

The park, located at 710 East Amherst Drive, was funded by the Keep Tyler Beautiful Park Capital Improvements fund for its renovations. A grant was also received by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) 2022 Driving Mobility and Accessibility on Public Lands program for use towards the purchase of a piece of inclusive playground equipment.

New and improved features at Pollard Park will include:

New basketball courts

Renovated tennis court

Dedicated pickleball courts

New playground and inclusive playground features

Sidewalk connections throughout the park

New benches

New picnic tables

New fenced dog area

Practice field

Football field

Renovated restrooms

New art mural

Renovated parking lot

The City of Tyler encourages the general public to come celebrate the event at the grand opening. For more information on Tyler Parks visit their website.