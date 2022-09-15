TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved a $119,325 contract with MHS Planning & Design to prepare the P.T. Cole Park design plans Wednesday.

The City of Tyler Parks Department will renovate the park by adding a plash pad, updating the restroom, basketball court, and pavilion as well as adding sidewalks, replacing the playground and renovating the athletic field.

P.T. Cole park is located off Vine Street, between Mockingbird Lane and Lindsey Lane. Community Development Block Grant CARES act will fund the project.

Photo courtesy of City of Tyler Parks and Rec

Photo courtesy of City of Tyler Parks and Rec

Photo courtesy of City of Tyler Parks and Rec

“We are grateful to be able to work with the Neighborhood Services Department to make this project happen. This grant will help us improve the community park to make it a better place the neighbors and their families will enjoy” Leanne Robinette-Director of Parks and Recreation

After the design is finalized, Tyler Parks and Rec. will host a community meeting to get input from the residents in the area. The park is anticipated to be finalized by January 2023 dependent upon weather and equipment.