City of Tyler approves 2 new firefighter jobs, new tower truck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will officially add two new firefighters, improved personal protective equipment and a new tower truck.

The city council approved this new addition to the city budget for fiscal year 2022. The addition of two firefighters will bring the city’s total of fire sworn positions to 160.

The goal is to periodically add firefighters until the department has enough personnel to staff a new fire station when one is needed.

Along with the new positions, the City will purchase eight sets of bunker and protective gear. The objective is to have two sets of personal protective equipment per firefighter to minimize the number of hours they have to wear contaminated equipment. According to a release from the city, reducing the number of hours wearing used equipment reduces the time spent in contact with harmful carcinogens.

The City will also purchase a new tower truck for Fire Station 10 for approximately $1.4 million. Tower trucks are equipped with a safe and secure platform for victim rescues. These units can also carry and flow large amounts of water at scenes at an ideal angle.

The theme of the city’s 2022 budget is “Called to SERVE and protect”.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs for state-of-the-art public safety services,” Tyler Mayor Don Warren said. “It rebuilds and enhances public safety as we come out of the pandemic. It also ensures those who keep us safe have the tools to stay safe while on the job.”

Fire and police funding account for the largest chunks of general fund spending in 2022, with $20,221,548 directed toward the Tyler Fire Department.