Tyler, Texas (KETK) – The city council approved the 2023 budget for the City of Tyler, and voted to approve a lower property tax rate.

The new approved tax rate has been set at 26 cents per $100 valuation, and the $228.1 million budget features traffic improvements and first responder funding to go with the budget’s theme of “Tyler Transformed.”

“We have the best team of public servants in the state,” City Manager Edward Broussard said. “We must be mindful of market rates and the effect of 9% inflation to keep quality employees.”

The budget highlights employee retention, tourism and enterprise funding.

According to the city, the City of Tyler remains the lowest tax rate of any city in Smith County and the lowest among Texas cities with populations greater than 15,000.

“This budget continues our tradition of responsible government spending while accounting for our residents’ needs: smooth roadways, improved traffic flow, expanded drainage systems, upgraded water and sewer systems, and state-of-the-art facilities,” Mayor Don Warren said. “It also reflects our commitment to growth and change in how we do business.”