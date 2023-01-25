TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Tyler City Council approved updating the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in Downtown Tyler.

Main Street Director, Amber Varona proposed an ordinance change to update the process and for temporary street and lane closures for downtown.

“Our object of this ordinance amendment would be to be proactive in preparation for that. We want to be able to make sure that our downtown businesses are protected, but also the success of the events that are wanted to be downtown.” said Varona.

She had conversations with businesses along the square and hopes with the new changes it will be easier for everyone.

“Part of that is really included some steps and measurements in order to not only prevent excess blockage of downtown streets for events that don’t necessarily need that big of a venue,” said Varona.

Varona hopes that the application process will benefit businesses by knowing about events far in advance.

“Plan on how they can work with the event as well, and so part of this, they are the six-month requirement that was added,” said Varona.

Here are the three tiers of applications from The City of Tyler’s Twitter:

“Tier 1 will be associated with the scope of up to 300 in attendance. The fee will remain at $250 per day or $100 per day if the applicant is a Downtown business. Tier 2 will be associated with the scope of 300 to 500 in attendance. The fee will be $450 per day or $200 per day if the applicant is a Downtown business. Tier 3 will be associated with the scope of 500 to 1,000 and More than 1,000 in attendance. The fee will be $3,500 per day or $1,500 per day if the applicant is a Downtown business. The Closure dates and times in accordance with the tier would be: -Tier 1 and 2 shall only apply for closures on event days. -Tier 3 with 500 to 1,000 in attendance shall only apply for closures on event days. Tier 3 with more than 1,000 in attendance, shall apply for closures for setup no earlier than 6 pm the day prior to the event. The section of Broadway between Ferguson and Erwin can be requested to be closed no earlier than Noon the day prior to the event.”

“The City Council approved, with a condition to review again in a year, the amendment to Tyler City Code Ch. 17 to update and clarify the application process and permit fee structure for temporary street and lane closures in the DBAC,” City of Tyler Twitter.

We spoke with the owner of Taqueria El Lugar, Edgar Ordorica.

“It can be either a good thing or a bad thing, most of the times the events are held on Saturdays the streets are closed the day before, that does affect us,” said Ordorica.

El Lugar has been at their downtown location for ten years. He said the city usually notifies businesses three months in advance and lets them know what streets will be closed.

Food delivery services are very popular nowadays, “we are you know on every delivery service that is out there when there are street closures, and the driver are not able to get in,” said Ordorica.

Other restaurants we spoke to say they typically close when there are events on the square.

“Once they put that fence up and it is literally two feet away from our door, there’s no way that we can really open,” said Ordorica.

Hoping these new changes can bring everyone together in the heart of Tyler.