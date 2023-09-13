TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler approved contracts at their Wednesday meeting they hope will improve road safety and reduce the number of crashes in the city.

The city approved contracts with Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc. to install a LED Curve Warning System on the Shiloh Road reverse curve and for traffic signal improvements.

SHILOH ROAD

The LED warning system will be installed on Shiloh Road at Sweetbriar Lane, where the city says crashes have happened through the reverse curve between New Copeland Road and Donnybrook Avenue.

Construction cost is estimated at $61,035 with federal funds covering 90% of the cost and the city covering the other 10% through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.

The project is scheduled to be let for construction in August 2024.

Courtesy of the city of Tyler

TRAFFIC SIGNAL BACKPLATE INSTALLATIONS

The city will also replace more than 3,700 LED signal indications and install more than 1,100 LED signal indications, along with installing retroreflective backplates at most traffic signals throughout the city. Retroreflective backplates are added to traffic signals to improve their visibility.

The estimated cost is $1,479,460, with federal funds covering 90% of the costs and TxDOT funding the other 10%.

The project should be let for construction in March 2024.

Courtesy of the city of Tyler

Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc. will provide engineering for the project, including making plans, specifications, construction estimates and project management. The fee for the curve warning system will not exceed $15,800, and the retroactive backplate project will not exceed $27,800.

“Crashes have occurred through this reverse curve, and the LED Curve Warning System is a proven treatment for increasing safety on roadways such as this one,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “The backplates have been shown to reduce traffic crashes by 15% and will make the traffic signal indications more visible during nighttime operations.”