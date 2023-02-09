TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler City Council approved a $4,671,386 contract on Wednesday to rehabilitate 115 sewer mains and 45,213 feet of sewer lines.

The contract is with King Solutions services and will also install 58 manholes.

This new contract, which is funded by utility bonds, is a part of Tyler’s ongoing Consent Degree agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade and revitalize the city’s ageing wastewater system.

The decree started in 2016 and has reduced the number of sewer overflows to 7.5 per 100 miles of sewer in 2023 from 15 per 100 miles in 2016.

The city said new lines in basins six, 12 and 21 will be constructed without digging up the old lines through a technique called pipe-bursting.

“Pipe-bursting is a sewer line replacement method that doesn’t require extensive excavation,” P.E. Project Engineer, Tiffany Currie said. “It’s a method we have used extensively in the past to correct pipe deficiencies. We use existing openings in the sewer system, like manholes, to access the pipe. The pipe is opened and forced outward with a bursting tool until the old pipe breaks apart. The new pipe is pulled through the opening filling the void created by the old pipe.”

The new construction is slated to begin in the spring of 2023 and officials anticipate it to be completed by winter of 2024.