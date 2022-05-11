TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve more than $8 million in contracts to improve roads and sewers.

The council approved a $3,301,084.71 contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project.

The City Council also approved two contracts for work associated with the Consent Decree.

The city will contract Lopez Utilities Contractor, LLC for $469,815 to fix deteriorated sanitary sewer manholes and C & A Construction, LLC for $4,796,350.95 for 373 sewer main lines that need repairs.

The 2022 asphalt enhancement project work will improve 25 lane miles of roadways, curbs, gutters, restriping and placing reflective markings on the following roads.

StreetFromToGroup
South Spring AvenueEast Vance StreetEast Hillsboro StreetGrand
West Harmony StreetNorth Broadway AvenueNorth Bois D’Arc AvenueGrand
West Vance StreetNorth Broadway AvenueNorth Bois D’Arc AvenueGrand
West SummerKamp StreetNorth Border AvenueNorth Bois D’Arc AvenueGrand
North Grand AvenueGentry ParkwayPickneyGrand
North Grand AvenueWest Selman StreetWest Gentry ParkwayGrand
West Pickney StreetNorth Ross AvenueNorth Palace AvenueGrand
North Ross AvenueWest Gentry ParkwayWest Pickney StreetGrand
North Ward AvenueWest Selman StreetDead EndGrand
West Turney StreetNorth Ward AvenueNorth Ellis AvenueGrand
West Line StreetNorth Liberty AvenueNorth Ellis AvenueGrand
North Albertson AvenueWest Gentry ParkwayWest Wilson StreetGrand
North Bois D’Arc AvenueWest Gentry ParkwayWest Wilson StreetGrand
Goodman StreetNorth Bois D’Arc AvenueNorth Broadway AvenueGrand
North College AvenueGoodman StreetWest Oakwood StreetGrand
Short StreetNorth Ellis AvenueNorth Vine AvenueGrand
North Ellis AvenueWest Oakwood StreetWest Line StreetGrand
North Ellis AvenueWest Line StreetWest Oakwood StreetGrand
North Ellis AvenueWest Oakwood StreetWest Selman StreetGrand
East Dawson StreetSouth Baxter AvenueSouth Palmer AvenueDawson
Airline DriveSouth Tipton AvenueLingner Drive includes Wayside DriveDawson
Elgem StreetGolden RoadSouth Boldt AvenueDawson
Don StreetSouth Baxter AvenueSouth Porter AvenueDawson
South Blackwell AvenueDon StreetEast Devine StreetDawson
East Lake StreetSouth Baxter AvenueSouth Mahon AvenueDawson
Hillcrest AvenueWest Front StreetDead EndShaw
Pin Oak StreetHillcrestSouthgate AvenueShaw
Southgate AvenuePin Oak StreetWest Front StreetShaw
South Wildwood DrivePin Oak StreetDead EndShaw
Clark StreetBellwood RoadBunche StreetShaw
Bunche StreetSouth Turner AvenueClark StreetShaw
Bellwood RoadLoop 323South Lyons AvenueShaw
Robertson RoadLoop 322RR Tracks at John Carney DriveShaw
West Shaw StreetSouth Lyons AvenueRR Tracks at Crosby StreetShaw
West 2nd StreetSouth Lyons AvenueSouth Academy AvenueShaw
South Peach AvenueOld Noonday RoadWest 2nd StreetShaw
West Shaw StreetSouth Englewood Avenue/West Roberts StreetOld Noonday RoadShaw
West Roberts StreetSouth Englewood AvenueLindsey LaneShaw
Peach AvenueOld Noonday RoadBellwood Road 
West Grove StreetSouth Peach AvenueHurt AvenueShaw
West Connally StreetHurt AvenueGlenwood BoulevardShaw
South Gaston AvenueBellwood RoadWest Connally StreetShaw
West Robbins StreetSouth Lyons AvenueSouth Peach AvenueShaw
West Jackson StreetBritton AvenueDuckenfield AvenueShaw
Tubbs StreetBellwood RoadDead EndShaw
West Robbins StreetTubbs StreetSouth Lyons AvenueShaw
Boyd AvenueWest Rose StreetBellwood RoadShaw
North Fenton AvenueSouthridge DriveNorthridge DriveFenton
Manorway CircleNorth Englewood AvenueDead End Cul D SacFenton
Plaza StreetNorthridge DriveWest 29th StreetFenton
32nd StreetNorth Grand AvenueCarter Boulevard EastFenton
South Palmer AvenueEast 5th StreetEast Front StreetPalmer
South Baxter AvenueEast 5th StreetEast Devine StreetPalmer
Crestway DriveEast Idel StreetEast Dawson StreetPalmer
East Idel StreetSouth Fleishel AvenueCrestway DrivePalmer

The manhole work includes 387 sanitary sewer manhole asset locations by raising, realigning, replacing rings and covers, and replacing cleanouts and manholes to stop the inflow and infiltration.

The sewer line work includes 373 sewer gravity main locations where repairs and sewer line replacements are needed. Work will consist of using internal point and grout repairs, open cut point repairs, section line replacements, and reconnecting existing services when the work is complete.

The city of Tyler said that construction for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project is expected to begin in June 2022 and is expected to be completed in less than a year in March 2023.

The City entered a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. The Consent Decree became effective on April 10, 2017. 