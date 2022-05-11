TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve more than $8 million in contracts to improve roads and sewers.
The council approved a $3,301,084.71 contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project.
The City Council also approved two contracts for work associated with the Consent Decree.
The city will contract Lopez Utilities Contractor, LLC for $469,815 to fix deteriorated sanitary sewer manholes and C & A Construction, LLC for $4,796,350.95 for 373 sewer main lines that need repairs.
The 2022 asphalt enhancement project work will improve 25 lane miles of roadways, curbs, gutters, restriping and placing reflective markings on the following roads.
|Street
|From
|To
|Group
|South Spring Avenue
|East Vance Street
|East Hillsboro Street
|Grand
|West Harmony Street
|North Broadway Avenue
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|Grand
|West Vance Street
|North Broadway Avenue
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|Grand
|West SummerKamp Street
|North Border Avenue
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|Grand
|North Grand Avenue
|Gentry Parkway
|Pickney
|Grand
|North Grand Avenue
|West Selman Street
|West Gentry Parkway
|Grand
|West Pickney Street
|North Ross Avenue
|North Palace Avenue
|Grand
|North Ross Avenue
|West Gentry Parkway
|West Pickney Street
|Grand
|North Ward Avenue
|West Selman Street
|Dead End
|Grand
|West Turney Street
|North Ward Avenue
|North Ellis Avenue
|Grand
|West Line Street
|North Liberty Avenue
|North Ellis Avenue
|Grand
|North Albertson Avenue
|West Gentry Parkway
|West Wilson Street
|Grand
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|West Gentry Parkway
|West Wilson Street
|Grand
|Goodman Street
|North Bois D’Arc Avenue
|North Broadway Avenue
|Grand
|North College Avenue
|Goodman Street
|West Oakwood Street
|Grand
|Short Street
|North Ellis Avenue
|North Vine Avenue
|Grand
|North Ellis Avenue
|West Oakwood Street
|West Line Street
|Grand
|North Ellis Avenue
|West Line Street
|West Oakwood Street
|Grand
|North Ellis Avenue
|West Oakwood Street
|West Selman Street
|Grand
|East Dawson Street
|South Baxter Avenue
|South Palmer Avenue
|Dawson
|Airline Drive
|South Tipton Avenue
|Lingner Drive includes Wayside Drive
|Dawson
|Elgem Street
|Golden Road
|South Boldt Avenue
|Dawson
|Don Street
|South Baxter Avenue
|South Porter Avenue
|Dawson
|South Blackwell Avenue
|Don Street
|East Devine Street
|Dawson
|East Lake Street
|South Baxter Avenue
|South Mahon Avenue
|Dawson
|Hillcrest Avenue
|West Front Street
|Dead End
|Shaw
|Pin Oak Street
|Hillcrest
|Southgate Avenue
|Shaw
|Southgate Avenue
|Pin Oak Street
|West Front Street
|Shaw
|South Wildwood Drive
|Pin Oak Street
|Dead End
|Shaw
|Clark Street
|Bellwood Road
|Bunche Street
|Shaw
|Bunche Street
|South Turner Avenue
|Clark Street
|Shaw
|Bellwood Road
|Loop 323
|South Lyons Avenue
|Shaw
|Robertson Road
|Loop 322
|RR Tracks at John Carney Drive
|Shaw
|West Shaw Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|RR Tracks at Crosby Street
|Shaw
|West 2nd Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|South Academy Avenue
|Shaw
|South Peach Avenue
|Old Noonday Road
|West 2nd Street
|Shaw
|West Shaw Street
|South Englewood Avenue/West Roberts Street
|Old Noonday Road
|Shaw
|West Roberts Street
|South Englewood Avenue
|Lindsey Lane
|Shaw
|Peach Avenue
|Old Noonday Road
|Bellwood Road
|West Grove Street
|South Peach Avenue
|Hurt Avenue
|Shaw
|West Connally Street
|Hurt Avenue
|Glenwood Boulevard
|Shaw
|South Gaston Avenue
|Bellwood Road
|West Connally Street
|Shaw
|West Robbins Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|South Peach Avenue
|Shaw
|West Jackson Street
|Britton Avenue
|Duckenfield Avenue
|Shaw
|Tubbs Street
|Bellwood Road
|Dead End
|Shaw
|West Robbins Street
|Tubbs Street
|South Lyons Avenue
|Shaw
|Boyd Avenue
|West Rose Street
|Bellwood Road
|Shaw
|North Fenton Avenue
|Southridge Drive
|Northridge Drive
|Fenton
|Manorway Circle
|North Englewood Avenue
|Dead End Cul D Sac
|Fenton
|Plaza Street
|Northridge Drive
|West 29th Street
|Fenton
|32nd Street
|North Grand Avenue
|Carter Boulevard East
|Fenton
|South Palmer Avenue
|East 5th Street
|East Front Street
|Palmer
|South Baxter Avenue
|East 5th Street
|East Devine Street
|Palmer
|Crestway Drive
|East Idel Street
|East Dawson Street
|Palmer
|East Idel Street
|South Fleishel Avenue
|Crestway Drive
|Palmer
The manhole work includes 387 sanitary sewer manhole asset locations by raising, realigning, replacing rings and covers, and replacing cleanouts and manholes to stop the inflow and infiltration.
The sewer line work includes 373 sewer gravity main locations where repairs and sewer line replacements are needed. Work will consist of using internal point and grout repairs, open cut point repairs, section line replacements, and reconnecting existing services when the work is complete.
The city of Tyler said that construction for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project is expected to begin in June 2022 and is expected to be completed in less than a year in March 2023.
The City entered a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. The Consent Decree became effective on April 10, 2017.