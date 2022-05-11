TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council voted on Wednesday to approve more than $8 million in contracts to improve roads and sewers.

The council approved a $3,301,084.71 contract with Reynolds and Kay, LTD., for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project.

The City Council also approved two contracts for work associated with the Consent Decree.

The city will contract Lopez Utilities Contractor, LLC for $469,815 to fix deteriorated sanitary sewer manholes and C & A Construction, LLC for $4,796,350.95 for 373 sewer main lines that need repairs.

The 2022 asphalt enhancement project work will improve 25 lane miles of roadways, curbs, gutters, restriping and placing reflective markings on the following roads.

Street From To Group South Spring Avenue East Vance Street East Hillsboro Street Grand West Harmony Street North Broadway Avenue North Bois D’Arc Avenue Grand West Vance Street North Broadway Avenue North Bois D’Arc Avenue Grand West SummerKamp Street North Border Avenue North Bois D’Arc Avenue Grand North Grand Avenue Gentry Parkway Pickney Grand North Grand Avenue West Selman Street West Gentry Parkway Grand West Pickney Street North Ross Avenue North Palace Avenue Grand North Ross Avenue West Gentry Parkway West Pickney Street Grand North Ward Avenue West Selman Street Dead End Grand West Turney Street North Ward Avenue North Ellis Avenue Grand West Line Street North Liberty Avenue North Ellis Avenue Grand North Albertson Avenue West Gentry Parkway West Wilson Street Grand North Bois D’Arc Avenue West Gentry Parkway West Wilson Street Grand Goodman Street North Bois D’Arc Avenue North Broadway Avenue Grand North College Avenue Goodman Street West Oakwood Street Grand Short Street North Ellis Avenue North Vine Avenue Grand North Ellis Avenue West Oakwood Street West Line Street Grand North Ellis Avenue West Line Street West Oakwood Street Grand North Ellis Avenue West Oakwood Street West Selman Street Grand East Dawson Street South Baxter Avenue South Palmer Avenue Dawson Airline Drive South Tipton Avenue Lingner Drive includes Wayside Drive Dawson Elgem Street Golden Road South Boldt Avenue Dawson Don Street South Baxter Avenue South Porter Avenue Dawson South Blackwell Avenue Don Street East Devine Street Dawson East Lake Street South Baxter Avenue South Mahon Avenue Dawson Hillcrest Avenue West Front Street Dead End Shaw Pin Oak Street Hillcrest Southgate Avenue Shaw Southgate Avenue Pin Oak Street West Front Street Shaw South Wildwood Drive Pin Oak Street Dead End Shaw Clark Street Bellwood Road Bunche Street Shaw Bunche Street South Turner Avenue Clark Street Shaw Bellwood Road Loop 323 South Lyons Avenue Shaw Robertson Road Loop 322 RR Tracks at John Carney Drive Shaw West Shaw Street South Lyons Avenue RR Tracks at Crosby Street Shaw West 2nd Street South Lyons Avenue South Academy Avenue Shaw South Peach Avenue Old Noonday Road West 2nd Street Shaw West Shaw Street South Englewood Avenue/West Roberts Street Old Noonday Road Shaw West Roberts Street South Englewood Avenue Lindsey Lane Shaw Peach Avenue Old Noonday Road Bellwood Road West Grove Street South Peach Avenue Hurt Avenue Shaw West Connally Street Hurt Avenue Glenwood Boulevard Shaw South Gaston Avenue Bellwood Road West Connally Street Shaw West Robbins Street South Lyons Avenue South Peach Avenue Shaw West Jackson Street Britton Avenue Duckenfield Avenue Shaw Tubbs Street Bellwood Road Dead End Shaw West Robbins Street Tubbs Street South Lyons Avenue Shaw Boyd Avenue West Rose Street Bellwood Road Shaw North Fenton Avenue Southridge Drive Northridge Drive Fenton Manorway Circle North Englewood Avenue Dead End Cul D Sac Fenton Plaza Street Northridge Drive West 29th Street Fenton 32nd Street North Grand Avenue Carter Boulevard East Fenton South Palmer Avenue East 5th Street East Front Street Palmer South Baxter Avenue East 5th Street East Devine Street Palmer Crestway Drive East Idel Street East Dawson Street Palmer East Idel Street South Fleishel Avenue Crestway Drive Palmer

The manhole work includes 387 sanitary sewer manhole asset locations by raising, realigning, replacing rings and covers, and replacing cleanouts and manholes to stop the inflow and infiltration.

The sewer line work includes 373 sewer gravity main locations where repairs and sewer line replacements are needed. Work will consist of using internal point and grout repairs, open cut point repairs, section line replacements, and reconnecting existing services when the work is complete.

The city of Tyler said that construction for the 2022 asphalt enhancement project is expected to begin in June 2022 and is expected to be completed in less than a year in March 2023.

The City entered a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. The Consent Decree became effective on April 10, 2017.