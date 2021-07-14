City of Tyler authorizes $13M for sewer system improvements, repairs

In this May 18, 2012, photo, Kathy Gwilym, a senior civil engineer with the SVR Design Company, walks past a sewer access cover in a neighborhood in Seattle, where the county plans to install landscaped natural drainage systems in front of people’s homes to prevent storm water runoff from flowing into Puget Sound. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The city of Tyler is spending nearly $13 million to make sewer system improvements.

The city council on Wednesday authorized the city manager to enter contracts totaling $12.6 million to improve and repair the sewer system and $201,000 for emergency sewer repairs.

The work is part of the City’s Consent Decree.

SAK Construction is being paid nearly $12 million to clean and install 18,600 linear feet of cast-in-place pipe in the Black Fork Creek area as well as make repairs and perform related work.

Vortex Services is being paid $97,731 to repair four lift stations and apply a coating in manholes.

AAA Sanitation, Inc. was awarded a $287,855 for work as part of the air relief valves project that includes replacing and installing 12 ARVs, installing new ARV manhole vaults, clearing and mulching sanitary sewer easements, establishing low water crossings and investigating the location of three ARVs.

C&A Constructio, was awarded $263,678 to build four sewer creek crossings consisting of 900 linear feet of pipe and steel encasements.

City Council approved a payment of $200,946 to Reynolds and Kay to finish emergency repairs to a sewer line on the south side of Texas Highway 110 south of Lake Park, repair a sinkhole, install a manhole adjacent to the sinkhole, line metal pipe under the highway and install an access road to the manhole from Highway 110.

About the Consent Decree

On November 9, 2016, the City of Tyler approved a draft agreement with the U.S. EPA to make wastewater collection system upgrades and to enhance the City’s existing programs for inspections, maintenance and cleaning of the wastewater system. The agreement, known as a Consent Decree, became effective as of April 10, 2017, and will last for 10 years.