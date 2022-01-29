TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, the city of Tyler celebrated the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day by planting trees at both Bergfeld and T. R. Griffith Park to compensate for the ones that were lost during 2021’s February freeze.

Arbor Day is a day where people recognized the importance of trees in the community.

To honor the trees in the community, the Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler Urban Forestry division held the tree planting event.

“Without trees we really are nothing, so it’s important to see the work that goes into it and it makes people value what we have,” said Madeline Burton an Urban Forester and Arborist.

Burton said that 62 trees were planted at Bergfeld Park. She added that in Tyler alone, there are around 100 trees that need to be removed due to the winter storm.