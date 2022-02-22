TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler celebrated the completion of an improvement project for Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

They installed nearly two miles of sidewalks, crosswalks and made improvements to signage around the area.

This project was in collaboration with the City of Tyler’s engineering services department and Texas College. The project had been in the works since 2009.

“The children have to run across the street,” said Shirley McKellar with Tyler City Council District 3. “This is a very busy street over to the park to Emmett Scott Park which is right behind us. So those kids that are on that side of the street need a safe zone for cars to stop and for a light to be there.”

The project is part of growth initiatives throughout Tyler with specific efforts concentrated on the city’s north end of the city.