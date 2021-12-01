City of Tyler celebrates Rosa Parks Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler is holding their fifth annual Rosa Parks Day event on Wednesday.

Residents can honor Parks and attend at 5:30 p.m. at Liberty Hall at 103 E. Erwin St. The event is free and open to the public.

On Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama Rosa Parks was on a bus, sitting in the section for colored people, and she refused to give up her seat for a white passenger. There was an Alabama law that required African Americans to give up their seats to white passengers when the bus was full, according to the Library of Congress. African Americans also had to sit in the back of the bus.

Because Parks refused the bus driver’s order, she was arrested for civil disobedience.

Parks caused a spark during the Civil Rights Movement. Her arrest led to a 381-day bus boycott in Montgomery and a 1956 Supreme Court Decision that banned segregation on public transportation, said the Library of Congress. Parks became known as the “mother of the freedom movement.”

“I did not get on the bus to get arrested; I got on the bus to go home,” said Parks in her autobiography, “Reflections by Rosa Parks.”

The city’s program on Wednesday will have different guests such as the New Life Community Church Choir, Tiffany Currie, the Project Engineer for the City of Tyler, Dr. Felecia Herndon, the Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations for the Tyler Economic Development Council and Kimberly Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.

For more information about this event, please call (903) 531-1370.